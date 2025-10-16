Phoenix box clever to secure new home as Falkirk club marks Mariner Centre move

Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club welcomed a delegation of boxing officials and council staff last week to celebrate their recent move to the Mariner Centre.

The delegation was pulled together to rubber stamp the club's new gym as part of the Eastern District of Boxing Scotland and to celebrate partnership working with Falkirk Council helping the them secure a new home.

Phoenix faced homelessness due to the imminent closure of the Olympic Hall at the old Camelon High School but thanks to the hard work of the club's committee supported by Falkirk Council's Sports and Leisure team, an agreement was reached for the club to move.

Delighted Phoenix club chair Stevie Morrison said: "We knew our time at the Olympic Hall was coming to an end due to the council's strategic property review process so we had looked at a number of options, including the Community Asset Transfer of various spaces around the district but none of these came to fruition, meaning we faced the very real prospect of closure.

"This is a text book example of partnership working. Ourselves and Falkirk Council's Sports and Leisure team looked for solutions not problems, have been flexible and inventive, and in doing so have turned a small under-used room into a thriving boxing club ensuring that Falkirk Phoenix has a long-term future."

Echoing those sentiments, Falkirk Council’s Sport & Leisure manager Russell MacAloney added: "The Falkirk Phoenix team have been brilliant to work with. They’ve been open-minded and flexible, which meant we could turn a small, underutilised space into something really positive. It’s a win all round — great for the local boxing club and great for the Mariner Centre. It’s fantastic to see this space transformed with energy and purpose to benefit the community.”

Commenting on the club's new base JP Hynd, the Eastern District's newly-elected president said: "What a fantastic job Falkirk Phoenix have done here with the support of the Mariner Centre! It is great to see a council supporting a local club like this. Although the club have Stephanie (Kernachan) operating at the top of the sport they are also committed to promoting grassroots boxing, so with their future sorted they can continue to give Falkirk's young people the opportunity to take part in our sport."

The club's new base has also been praised by Boxing Scotland's Eastern District Development and Inclusion Officer, Kirsty McLuskey said: "We are delighted to approve the fantastic new home of Falkirk Phoenix here at the Mariner Centre. It is clear the club has worked very hard and their partnership with the council is fantastic."

Phoenix will open to new members early next year once they have settled into their new home. In the meantime, the club will focus on preparing some of their youngsters for upcoming development championships, and supporting club star ‘Special K’ Kernachan – who is fresh from competing for Scotland at the World Championships on her journey to qualify for the home Commonwealth Games next year.

Reflecting on the club's move Special K said: "It was a sad day saying goodbye but our new home is awesome. The club can now focus on the future and developing the youngsters coming through. Thanks to everyone, I can now focus on qualifying for Glasgow.”