Falkirk Phoenix star Stephanie Kernachan seals GB silver on injury return

Falkirk Phoenix boxer Stephanie Kernachan has marked her injury return with a comeback GB medal success.

Having been out for 15 months due to a career-threatening shoulder injury, the six-time open class national champion and ex-GB top dog secured silver last weekend at the GB Three Nations Championships in Cardiff.

In this year’s GB final, Special K found herself up against an old foe in Helen Jones from Welsh Boxing, an ex-GB team-mate. The pair had clashed twice before and had one win apiece, both 3-2 splits. On this occasion, Jones took the win by unanimous decision but the silver still marked a special return to the ring for Grahamston-based Kernachan.

"It was plain for all to see that my lack of action meant I lacked a bit of sharpness,” she said. “Helen’s busy calendar gave her an edge and she deserved the victory. There were no surprises as we know each other well.

Falkirk Phoenix’s star boxer Stephanie Kernachan (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The club managed to persuade Boxing Scotland to postpone my national title bout twice last year to allow my opponent to recover from illness but unfortunately that meant I had to over-train beyond my timetabled rest period by several weeks.

"Sadly, that led to me sustaining the injury and put me out of the GBs and stopped me defending my Haringey Box Cup title. I’ve been out for 15 months.”

This was even more frustrating for Kernachan – the first Scottish woman to box in a World Championships for Scotland and to win a women’s GB Three Nations title – given that the TV channel DAZN were following the Falkirk Phoenix star as "one to watch".

She now has her sights set on racking up rounds to regain her sharpness with the goal of being selected for next year’s Commonwealth Games that will take place in her native city of Glasgow.

"I would like to thank the management team at FTS for their flexibility in accommodating my Boxing Scotland training programme and for their substantial donation towards my travel costs from Falkirk to Glasgow every day for Boxing Scotland training,” Kernachan added.

Any individuals or other businesses interested in sponsoring Special K to help her achieve her Commonwealth dream should contact: [email protected]