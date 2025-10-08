A Ring Doorbell and an Amazon smart speaker are included in this bargain bundle | Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is offering a Ring doorbell and Echo Dot bundle at a 61% discount, perfect for home security

This deal might be the cheapest possible to set yourself up with a quality video doorbell system.

It's part of Amazon's Big Deal Days promotion, and it's a bundle offer, with a Ring Battery Video Doorbell, and an Echo Dot smart speaker as a package.

Normally this would be a £155 bundle, but thanks to the current Prime Day sale you can get it for £59.99 - that's a saving of around 61%.

Amazon's Ring Doorbell has never been this cheap | Amazon

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell has been fitted to millions of homes and it helps with security, privacy and convenience.

It's a great way to keep track of who has visited your home while you've been away, and it can record footage in case you ever need to play it back.

Meanwhile Amazon's Echo Dot is a punchy speaker that can sit in the corner of a room, ready to entertain you with music streaming - but it does so much more than that.

Amazon’s Echo Dot makes a perfect personal assistant | Amazon

It gives you access to Alexa, the personal assistant that can automate home smart systems, answer questions, read out recipes, or just tell you whether you need to take a coat out with you.

These two devices together work in harmony, with the doorbell not only piping notifications to your smartphone, but with the Echo Dot working as a chime.

This price drop is only likely to last as long as the Prime Day promotion, so there are now just a few hours left to claim it. Click here to find out more.

