The refurbished Dell Chromebook 11 3100 is lightweight, durable and fast – the perfect budget laptop for everyday use

If you’re after a reliable little laptop workhorse that won’t break the bank, this refurbished Black Dell Chromebook 11 3100 is a serious bargain.

Priced from just £49 instead of £129, it’s the perfect lightweight laptop for students, commuters, or anyone who just wants a no-fuss device that performs brilliantly on the go.

With a compact 11.6-inch display, it’s easy to carry, quick to boot up, and designed for everyday use. Inside, you’ll find 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage – enough for smooth multitasking, video calls, and browsing without lag or clutter.

The dual USB-C ports and HDMI output make it easy to plug in accessories, while the excellent battery life means you can work or stream all day without needing to hunt for a charger. There’s even the option to upgrade to a touchscreen model, making scrolling, swiping and note-taking that little bit more intuitive.

Built to military-grade durability standards, this model was designed for classroom resilience, so it can easily withstand the odd bump or drop.

Powered by Chrome OS, it boots up in seconds and comes with built-in virus protection, so you can browse and work securely with minimal maintenance.

It’s also an eco-friendly choice – buying refurbished reduces electronic waste while still giving you a device that feels fresh and reliable.

Whether you’re studying, streaming, or shopping online, the Dell Chromebook 11 3100 is a budget-friendly machine that delivers more than you’d expect for the price.

Redeem by midday and you could have your new laptop delivered within 24 hours – a solid upgrade that’s as smart as it is affordable.

