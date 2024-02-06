News you can trust since 1845
Tesco recalls cupcakes that could lead to serious illness due to misprinted ingredients label

The supermarket giant has recalled the product due to lack of information on the ingredients label.

By Holly Allton
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:29 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Tesco has issued a product recall for a batch of 18 cupcakes, due to a misprint on the ingredients label, which could lead to serious illness. 

The product affected is Tesco’s own brand 18 cupcakes. The batch in particular that is affected has the batch code of 24026 and the best before date of 27/02/24.

The cupcakes from this particular batch contain soya, which is not declared on the ingredients label. 

The lack of information on the label regarding the soya ingredient poses a risk to those with a soya allergy/intolerance. If consumed by those with intolerance or allergy, it could lead to serious illness.

Tesco has urged people with a soya allergy to not eat the cupcakes but to return the product for a full refund. Picture: Tesco

Tesco has urged their customers to not eat the product if they have an allergy or intolerance, and reassured them that they can return the product to a Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required for the refund.

For more information on Tesco product recalls, you can visit their website or call Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.

