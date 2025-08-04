42 per cent have skipped a running warm-up or cool-down | Shutterstock

New runners are falling into common traps - and ending up injured or out of pocket as a result.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 42 per cent have skipped a running warm-up or cool-down.

While a third (32 per cent) have run through pain, or ignored early injury warning signs, just to stay moving.

More than nine in 10 (94 per cent) admitted to making at least one ‘running red flag’ mistake, with many making the same early missteps.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) wore the wrong shoes or gear, while 23 per cent compared their efforts to others on social media like Strava.

Others admitted to buying expensive gear before building a habit (15 per cent), or following rigid training plans that don’t fit real lives (18 per cent).

The research was commissioned by Samsung to promote its Galaxy Watch8.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Julie Smith warns red flags are part of the process | Samsung

Red flags are part of the process

Clinical Psychologist Dr Julie Smith warns red flags are part of the process, but the key is knowing when to spot them and when to reset.

She said: “Many people take up running to feel better mentally as well as physically — but it’s easy to fall into 'all or nothing' thinking.

“They push themselves too hard, compare their progress to others, and when it doesn’t go perfectly, they give up.

“That mindset can take a real toll on both motivation and mental wellbeing.”

The research went on to find that mental well-being is now one of the top reasons that people start running.

Nearly half (46 per cent) who have started running in the last six months said they lace up primarily to manage stress and improve mood rather than to hit traditional fitness goals.

While 21 per cent said they were looking to connect with others or join a community.

When running becomes a habit, the benefits are wide-reaching.

Respondents said running helped them to reduce stress (48 per cent), sleep better (51 per cent), improve their mood (52 per cent) and boost energy during the day (42 per cent).

A quarter (24 per cent) said celebrity stories like Jamie Laing’s and Spencer Matthews’ have inspired them to start running, while 37 per cent were inspired by a friend or family member’s transformation.

Local running clubs and parkruns (26 per cent) are also powerful motivators, while social media continues to play a role, with 23 per cent crediting running influencers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok for sparking their interest.

Dr Julie Smith added: “The Galaxy Watch8’s Running Coach helps people stay grounded with real-time support and structure, while also tracking key wellness indicators like sleep and heart rate variability.

“Tools that empower runners to build sustainable habits that support both body and mind.”