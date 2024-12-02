Move over, Nigella – there’s a new queen of Christmas in town.

UK drag queen Ella Vaday, famous for her impersonation of Nigella Lawson in Ru Paul’s Drag Race, cooked up Domino’s first ever garlic and herb stuffing, inspired by the pizza brand’s famous dip.

Ella whipped the stuffing into shape like a pro, showing hungry Brits how to make the perfect stuffing with a quick, but certainly memorable tutorial.

In the hilarious footage, Ella saucily admits “Christmas isn’t Christmas without a good stuffing” and that the pizza chain’s new release will help make “your dish dazzle”.

Ella Vaday said: “This year, I decided to stuff tradition and add some flare to my Christmas meal, and I was delighted to cook up a storm with Doh-mee-nooos, darling.

“We all know Christmas cooking can be stressful, but this stuffing brings maximum flavour with minimum effort – I can’t wait to dig in.”

It comes as Domino’s has given its own take on stuffing as part of their limited-edition mix, which is available between Tuesday 25 November and Tuesday 1 December.

Featuring secret herbs and spices inspired by the brand's beloved dip, it's designed to be incorporated into Brits' Christmas dinners.

One in 10 reckon the stuffing is the part of the festive dinner they most often get wrong | Michael Leckie/PinPep

‘Stuffing is one of the best parts of the entire festive dinner’

It comes after research of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found one in 10 reckon the stuffing is the part of the festive dinner they most often get wrong.

The study went on to find stuffing is the favourite part of the entire Christmas dinner for 23 per cent, behind only roast potatoes, turkey and pigs in blankets.

It was deemed more critical to the meal’s success than Yorkshire pudding, Brussels sprouts and even gravy.

More than a third (36 per cent) even say if stuffing was removed their meal wouldn’t be a ‘proper’ Yuletide dinner and three quarters (76 per cent) think stuffing is a Christmas dinner essential.

Nearly a fifth (16 per cent) would even up and leave their food if their most liked side dish wasn’t present and correct.

As many as 54 per cent say the December 25 dinner is their favourite meal of the year, although people would rather be a guest at a meal than cook on themselves.

And adults are happy to buy some elements of their festive feast ready-made, most likely to be cranberry sauce (25 per cent) or stuffing mix (24 per cent).

While 14 per cent would happily dish up pre-cooked frozen roast potatoes rather than get peeling themselves, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Melanie Howe, a Domino’s spokesperson, said: “We know how much our customers love a good dip, and we wanted our fans to be able to enjoy those flavours even at Christmas.

“We don’t expect everyone to swap their turkey for a pizza on December 25, but our stuffing is here and ready to fit seamlessly into festive feasts.”