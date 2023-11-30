Clarkson’s Farm is set to return for its third season - with the fourth series about to begin filming soon.

Jeremy Clarkson’s hit Amazon Prime Video television show Clarkson’s Farm, has been confirmed to return to our screens very soon.

The streaming service has confirmed that the farming show from former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, has been renewed for its fourth season.

Rumours had previously circulated that Amazon had cancelled Clarkson’s Farm.

However, the head of Amazon Studios’ head of unscripted TV, Fozia Khan, has now confirmed that the show’s fourth season will begin filming very soon.

According to Deadline, Khan said the Amazon were “shocked and disappointed” by Clarkson’s column in The Sun regarding Meghan Markle.

Khan said in conversation at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I think the thing that I want to say is that the show is so much bigger than Clarkson.”

It was also revealed that Clarkson’s Farm is Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched UK original.

Clarkson’s Farm first aired on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021, with the second season released in February 2023. Filming has wrapped on series three, which will air in early 2024.

The renewal for Clarkson's Farm was also announced on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) page, with a video of Clarkson comically failing to round sheep, to make the roman numeral sign for the number four.

In the video, Clarkson says: "I have an important annoucement to make and I'm going to make it in a very clever way."

Clarkson's Farm has been renewed for a fourth season.

Clarkson is also part of Amazon Prime Video original The Grand Tour, alongside fellow former Top Gear presenters Richard Hammond and James May. The trio have filmed their final instalment of the show.

The Grand Tour first aired on the streaming platform in 2015, and became a huge success.