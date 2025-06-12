XV-a-Side rugby column: Murrayfield move a gamble, Lions' memories

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Our Mystery Player was Sean Lineen. And the teaser was FALSE. Sean’s dad Terry was an All Black.

AMBITION V REALISM

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this ex-England captain, pictured during a match at Twickenham in 1975 (Photo: Don Morley/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

The decision to move next season’s Women’s Six Nations clash between Scotland and England into Murrayfield is a bold move. The Hive has created a good atmosphere and a sell-out crowd of 7,800 was recorded last time. The move to a 67,000 venue is a real leap of faith for the organisers. Women’s rugby has improved tremendously, and some of the best games seen locally last season involved the women’s teams. The balance is a fine one.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers. First generation: Gregor Townsend. Second generation: England and Ireland have never “won” the Wooden Spoon in the Six Nations era. Third generation: Finn Russell and Rory Darge. Mastermind: Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg.

This week’s questions: First generation (1970-1999): Which two Australians have been coaches to the Scotland team? Second generation (2000-2020): Which two member of the Scotland Six Nations squad for 2015 played for French club sides? Third generation (2020-2025): Two players scored five tries in the 2024 Six Nations tournament. One was Irish and one was Scottish. Who were they? Mastermind: Can you recognise these Scots who have all been inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame from their initials - NH/IM/GH/JG/AI/BM/GB/JT/DK.

LIONS’ MEMORIES

Sandy Carmichael was always great company, but there was one story that he would never talk about, and he promised he would never reveal the name of the New Zealander who had injured him so badly that his tour ended after “Game of Shame” in Canterbury in 1971. There were no excuses for the violence that was perpetrated in that game and both first-choice Lions props, Sandy and Ireland’s Ray McLoughlin played their last game of the tour. Sandy’s bruised and battered face was on every paper despite an agreement with the press that no photos would be taken.

A punch thrown by an opponent had fractured his cheekbone and eye socket. Sandy knew who the culprit was, but he never once revealed his identity. Before the tour, he had thought that the English backs, David Duckham and John Spencer, were slightly aloof and he had referred to them as God One and God Two. After the Canterbury game, he revised his opinion. Duckham stayed with Sandy until an exceedingly difficult press conference had been dealt with, and his compassion and understanding were never forgotten. A lifetime friendship followed. The game was an absolute disgrace, and the Canterbury side clearly saw an opportunity to “soften up” the Lions prior to the First Test the following week.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our Mystery Player set up a well-known clothing business in partnership with a former England rugby colleague?