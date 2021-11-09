Woman hospitalised following Redding crash

The 57-year-old required medical assistance after the crash, which took place in Redding yesterday afternoon.

Police attended the scene in Aitken Crescent and shut the road while an investigation was carried out.

A woman was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Aitken Crescent, Redding on Monday, November 8. Contributed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Aitken Crescent, Redding around 1.40pm on Monday, November 8.

“A 57-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and enquiries are continuing.”

