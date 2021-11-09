Police update on missing Forth Valley man
Concern had been growing for a man who was last seen by a family member on November 4.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 7:56 am
The last sighting of Murray Davidson (34) was near his home in Woodside Road, Stirling last Thursday.
He drives a distinctive Vauxhall Vivaro van, which had been spotted driving past Aldi supermarket in Bathgate at around 6.30pm on Friday, November 5.
Police Scotland confirmed last night Murray had been traced and was safe and well.
Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal.