Police update on missing Forth Valley man

The last sighting of Murray Davidson (34) was near his home in Woodside Road, Stirling last Thursday.

He drives a distinctive Vauxhall Vivaro van, which had been spotted driving past Aldi supermarket in Bathgate at around 6.30pm on Friday, November 5.

Police Scotland confirmed last night Murray had been traced and was safe and well.

Murray Davidson has been missing since November 4

Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.