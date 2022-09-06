Weather alert: Yellow warning issued by Met Office for thunderstorms across Falkirk district
The Met Office has issued a weather warning affecting Central Scotland for the rest of today.
Weather experts have warned residents to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms from 4pm until 11pm.
They warn that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
There may also be delays to train services, some short term loss of power and the likelihood of lightning strikes.
There is also the risk of flooding.
The area affected by the weather warning is across Central Scotland and up towards Aberdeen.