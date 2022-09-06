Weather alert: Yellow warning issued by Met Office for thunderstorms across Falkirk district

Weather experts have warned residents to expect heavy rain and thunderstorms from 4pm until 11pm.

They warn that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

A weather warning has been issued

There may also be delays to train services, some short term loss of power and the likelihood of lightning strikes.

There is also the risk of flooding.