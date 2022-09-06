Plans lodged with Falkirk Council to turn former cinema into flats
Aldo De Angelis lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, June 7 – which was validated on Monday, September 5 – to change the use of the Old Star Theatre, at 17 Corbiehall, Bo’ness, to form a residential flat.
The Old Star Theatre was created when Kinneil and Borrowstounness Church was sold to the Episcopal Church of Scotland in 1926 and was later converted into the Picture House cinema when the Scottish Episcopal Church moved to Cadzow Crescent to occupy what is now St Catherine’s Church.
By 1940 it had been acquired by Lothians Star Cinemas Ltd and renamed the Star Cinema. It was badly damaged by a fire in 1945 and was reconstructed to the plans of architectural firm Haxton and Watson, re-opening in 1947.
The Star Cinema closed in the early 1970’ and was used as a bingo hall for several years before being converted for housing and storerooms.