Storm Eowyn update: Roof comes off Grangemouth flats and power failure at hospital

Health chief had to rush to put contingency plans in place when back up generators failed to kick in following a power cut at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

It is understood that ambulances were put on divert to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie for a short period.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “Forth Valley Royal Hospital was affected by a brief power outage this afternoon, however power has been now restored to the site. There was a short period before the back-up generators came onstream, where contingency arrangements were required to be put in place across the site.

"Some phone lines into the hospital are affected but we are working with BT to restore these as quickly as possible. Please check our website or social media channels for further updates.

The roof has come off a block of flats in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We appreciate your patience and support as we work to resolve any outstanding issues as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, police have closed a busy street after the roof came off a block of flats as Storm Eowyn brought high winds across the country.

Debris is lying in the middle of Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth.

People are being asked to stay indoors during the red weather alert and not come out to inspect damage.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “These are all council owned flats. We have attempted to contact every tenant, and spoken to most earlier today.

“There is no water penetration and no need to decant any of our tenants.”

The gable end of Denny Co-op in Stirling Street has also come crashing to the ground with the area currently closed off as the building awaits an assessment from a structural engineer.

Stirling Street is closed from Denny Cross to Davies Row.

There have been no reports of injuries in either of these incidents.

Some of the fencing on the A9-A904 at Falkirk Stadium has also come down meaning that the carriageway is done to single lane in parts.

Roads in the Braes area are also affected by closures after trees have fallen.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Multiple trees have now fallen onto B803 Slamannan Road near Greengairs, but our squads will have to wait until conditions become calmer to remove them due to the possibility of further trees blowing over.”

The red weather alert is due to end at 6pm.