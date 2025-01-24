Storm Eowyn: 6.30pm update on how strong winds impacted Falkirk district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large-scale clear up operation is about to get underway after Storm Eowyn battered the district.

The Met Office has now downgraded the red weather warning to amber which is to last until 9pm tonight. But that will continue to bring with it strong winds and widespread disruption.

Tomorrow there is a yellow warning of snow and ice in the area which could bring hazardous driving conditions.

There have been no reports on anyone injured in the area.

The gable end of the Denny Co-op building collapsed in the strong winds with the area currently closed off. Pic: Michael Gillen

But many buildings have been damaged and householders and business owners will need to carry out repairs with roofs damaged and fences down.

In Denny, the Co-operative building in Stirling Street was badly damaged in the strong winds.

The road currently remains closed between Denny Cross and Davies Row while a structural assessment is carried out and the area made safe.

Part of the roof came off a block of flats in Grangemouth and police closed Bowhouse Road as there was widespread debris on the carriageway.

Police officers cut down a fallen tree in Callendar Road, Falkirk earlier today. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “These are all council owned flats. We have attempted to contact every tenant, and spoken to most earlier today.

“There is no water penetration and no need to decant any of our tenants.”

Forth Valley Royal Hospital had to divert some patients today with ambulances going to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie after back up generators failed to kick in after a power cut.

A spokesperson for NHS Forth Valley said: “Forth Valley Royal Hospital was affected by a brief power outage this afternoon, however power has been now restored to the site. There was a short period before the back-up generators came onstream, where contingency arrangements were required to be put in place across the site.

"We appreciate your patience and support as we work to resolve any outstanding issues as soon as possible.”

Some phone lines into the hospital were affected but a few moments ago, the hospital bosses said these had now been fully restored.

All outpatient clinics and scans at local hospitals had already been postponed today.

ScotRail had halted all rail services today, but now say that there will be no trains in Scotland until at least noon tomorrow.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “We won't know the full extent of the damage until after the storm passes and our Network Rail colleagues can get onto the network and carry out a fully assessment. This will obviously take quite a bit of time.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out through the night to remove fallen trees and other debris from the tracks. There has also been extensive damage to overhead lines which will need to be repaired before trains can safely return to service.

“Unfortunately, this means that ScotRail services will be heavily impacted tomorrow (Saturday), and customers should not expect any trains to operate before noon at the earliest.”

They added safety of staff and customers is a priority and they will update their website and social media when there is more information.

Other road closures in the area include the B803 Slamannan Road near Greengairs where multiple trees have fallen.

Falkirk Council said its roads team will have to wait until conditions become calmer to remove them due to the possibility of further trees blowing over.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge remains closed, as does the Forth Road Bridge, while the Queensferry Crossing is only open to cars.

Police Scotland said the M9 is closed eastbound between J9 and J8, closed due to multiple fallen trees.

They urge people to check here for up to date details.

Around 100,000 households across Scotland are currently without power due to the storm.

Several areas across the district currently have no heating or lighting, including New Carron.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service is warning those who are experiencing power cuts to take care in the home until power is restored.

Deputy Chief Officer Andy Watt said: “We must ask that you light, heat your home safely and that if you need to cook, you take the right precautions.

“Don’t use candles wherever possible, do not leave portable gas heaters unattended and do not attempt to use camping stoves indoors.”

Falkirk Council had closed all schools and nurseries today, as well as most of its other buildings.

Refuse collections were suspended today but will resume on Monday.

They plan to reopen Household Recycling Centres at Kinneil Kerse and Roughmute tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am and run a normal service.

Sport and leisure centres should reopen as normal tomorrow, as will visitor attractions.

Check the website for full details.

A spokesperson said: “Burials and cremations postponed due to storm will resume tomorrow and continue into next week.

“Street Cleansing will resume tomorrow with skeleton crews, focusing on scaled down weekend schedules.”

They added that there are currently no surface water flooding issues to report of, however, standby crews will continue working tonight into tomorrow clearing any blockages on the road network if required