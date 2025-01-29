Investigation after Forth Valley Royal Hospital lost power during Storm Eowyn

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 29th Jan 2025, 09:39 GMT
An investigation is now underway into why emergency generators failed to kick in after a power cut at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Friday left health chiefs facing a critical incident.

Forth Valley Royal was without mains electricity for around an hour last Friday after a “storm-related power outage”.

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday with Justice Secretary Angela Constance confirming “no patient harm was identified”.

NHS Forth Valley said there had been a “short period before the back-up generators came onstream”, with the health board adding that “contingency arrangements were required to be put in place”.

There is to be an investigation after Forth Valley Royal Hospital lost power during Storm Eowyn. Pic: ContributedThere is to be an investigation after Forth Valley Royal Hospital lost power during Storm Eowyn. Pic: Contributed
It is understood the contingency arrangements saw ambulances diverting to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie and other hospitals in the poor weather conditions.

spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Forth Valley is committed to reviewing and learning from the impact and response to Storm Eowyn and will work closely with local staff and partners to capture feedback on what could be done differently or better in future to ensure our services and facilities are as resilient as possible.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the red weather warning and local power issues, staff showed exceptional teamwork, great professionalism and an unwavering commitment to do the very best for our patients in exceptional circumstances.”

“We wish to thank local staff, primary care and Serco colleagues for their considerable efforts to maintain the delivery of essential health services across Forth Valley over the last few days.”

Ms Constance told MSPs: “There is a full investigation ongoing into this incident.”

Phone lines at the hospital were also affected for several hours before being restored on Friday evening.

All outpatient clinics and scans at local hospitals had already been postponed by the health board after the red weather warning was issued on Thursday by the Met Office.

