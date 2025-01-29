Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation is now underway into why emergency generators failed to kick in after a power cut at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Friday left health chiefs facing a critical incident.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley Royal was without mains electricity for around an hour last Friday after a “storm-related power outage”.

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday with Justice Secretary Angela Constance confirming “no patient harm was identified”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Forth Valley said there had been a “short period before the back-up generators came onstream”, with the health board adding that “contingency arrangements were required to be put in place”.

There is to be an investigation after Forth Valley Royal Hospital lost power during Storm Eowyn. Pic: Contributed

It is understood the contingency arrangements saw ambulances diverting to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie and other hospitals in the poor weather conditions.

spokesperson for the health board said: “NHS Forth Valley is committed to reviewing and learning from the impact and response to Storm Eowyn and will work closely with local staff and partners to capture feedback on what could be done differently or better in future to ensure our services and facilities are as resilient as possible.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the red weather warning and local power issues, staff showed exceptional teamwork, great professionalism and an unwavering commitment to do the very best for our patients in exceptional circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish to thank local staff, primary care and Serco colleagues for their considerable efforts to maintain the delivery of essential health services across Forth Valley over the last few days.”

Ms Constance told MSPs: “There is a full investigation ongoing into this incident.”

Phone lines at the hospital were also affected for several hours before being restored on Friday evening.

All outpatient clinics and scans at local hospitals had already been postponed by the health board after the red weather warning was issued on Thursday by the Met Office.