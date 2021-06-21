Falkirk weather: Overcast week ahead for the region

The Met Office forecast for the district also hints at some showers.

Today, it’s 17 degrees and overcast - but sunny intervals are expected later this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the temperature rises to 18 degrees, but the sunshine will give way to a cloudy eveningREAD MORE: https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/news/people/historic-grangemouth-childrens-day-as-queen-is-crowned-by-her-mum-3279488

Looking down across the Falkirk Wheel (Pic: Ellen Davidson)

On Friday, the Met Office is forecasting just 16 degrees, light ran and cloudy.

On Wednesday, it remains at 18 degrees but with light rain forecast in the morning.

Cloudy with some light evening rain is scheduled for Thursday, when it remains at 18 degrees.

On Friday, it will be 16 degrees, cloudy and with some light rain.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.