Historic Grangemouth Children's Day as queen is crowned by her mum

Newly crowned Grangemouth Children's Day Queen Amy Meichan

The event took place earlier today behind closed doors in Grangmouth Town Hall, in Bo’ness Road, with only families of the royal retinue, Children’s Day committee members and a few select guests present.

As well as the special ceremony, which did not have the Saturday afternoon procession to Zetland Park or the Friday night tour of the arches, but did have mum Lesley Meichan crowning her daughter to a massive round of applause.

The members of the retinue, from ladies in waiting to page boys, were announced one by one as they took to the town hall stage.

Amy’s speech touched on the COVID-19 pandemic and her desire that Grangemouth residents stay safe as the town returns to normality.

While it was an emotional – and successful – event, everyone is looking forward to things returning to normal next year.

Steven Mathew, Children’s Day committee president, said: “It was brilliant – the families made it a great event for the children. We thank all the children who took part and all the parents and the committee – in particular secretary Marie Komorusky and vice president Suzanne Crooks, who have brought this together in such difficult times.

Grangemouth Children's Day retinue for 2020 and 2021

"We will hopefully have the new stage in Zetland Park for next year’s event and we will be allowed to start fund raise for it so we can have this outside again with the crowds.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.