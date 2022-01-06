Falkirk weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and ice

A yellow warning for snow and ice ha been issued by the Met Office for the Falkirk area for the next two days.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:55 am

That could mean frequent sleet, hail and snow showers - and may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning.

There is also a strong chance of rain across today, as high as 80-90% by mid afternoon.

Temperatures won’t rise above six degrees.

Falkirk could be hit by snow and ice

The yellow warning remains in place for Friday as well.

Saturday is likely to feature heavy rain, while Sunday is set to be cloudy and then sunny.

