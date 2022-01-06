COVID-19 restrictions force Grangemouth hall to cancel groups
A popular community centre has been forced to turn away groups and cancel events due to the Scottish Government’s current ban on more than three households meeting up indoors.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:35 am
Updated
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 8:36 am
The Bowhouse Community Centre, in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, is a well used resource for many local groups and organisations.
A Bowhouse Community Association spokesperson said: “It is with regret that with immediate effect, due to updated government guidelines and council guidance, we will have to cancel all adult groups/events. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes.”