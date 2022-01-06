COVID-19 restrictions force Grangemouth hall to cancel groups

The Bowhouse Community Centre, in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, is a well used resource for many local groups and organisations.

A Bowhouse Community Association spokesperson said: “It is with regret that with immediate effect, due to updated government guidelines and council guidance, we will have to cancel all adult groups/events. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bowhouse Community Centre has been used as a polling station many times and is a popular and well used resource by Grangemouth residents

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.