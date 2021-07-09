Falkirk weather: Heavy showers to hit district on Sunday, forecasts Met Office

The town will see highs of 20 degrees celsius by Sunday afternoon, however, showers are expected throughout much of the day.

According to the Met Office, light drizzle will start by the late morning, when there is forecast to be a 30 per cent chance of rain.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain in Falkirk on Sunday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The light showers are then expected to become heavy downpours from 1pm onwards and last until around 7pm.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.