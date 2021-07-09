Falkirk weather: Heavy showers to hit district on Sunday, forecasts Met Office

Falkirk is in for a balmy, yet cloudy and rainy latter part of the weekend.

By Jonathon Reilly
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:45 pm

The town will see highs of 20 degrees celsius by Sunday afternoon, however, showers are expected throughout much of the day.

According to the Met Office, light drizzle will start by the late morning, when there is forecast to be a 30 per cent chance of rain.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain in Falkirk on Sunday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The light showers are then expected to become heavy downpours from 1pm onwards and last until around 7pm.

