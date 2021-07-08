Falkirk set for sunny spells on Saturday, according to Met Office

The area will enjoy intervals of sunshine this Saturday, July 10, according to the Met Office

With a maximum daytime temperature of 21 degrees, the day is expected to start off cloudy, with a 10 per cent chance of rain between 7am and 10am.

Falkirk is set to enjoy sunny spells on Saturday, according to the Met Office. Picture: Michael Gillen

Clouds are forecast to hang around for the early part of the afternoon, however, those should make way for sunshine and highs of 20 degrees from 4pm until around 7pm.

