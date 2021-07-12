Falkirk weather: Forecast of sunny intervals and rising temperatures across the week
Falkirk can look forward to a sunny week, according to the Met office forecast.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 8:11 am
Temperatures will peak at 24 degrees on Sunday – and, the good news is rain isn’t on the forecast!
The week gets off to a cloudy start today with temperatures around 19 degrees.
On Tuesday, a cloudy start will give way to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with the thermometer touching 22 degrees.
Wednesday has a similar outlook and 21 degrees, but will drop to 15 on Thursday when it will be cloudy by late morning.
Friday will be 22 degrees, cloudy and sunny by late morning.
The weekend forecast also good – 23 degrees on Saturday and a toasty 24 on Sunday