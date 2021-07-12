Falkirk weather: Forecast of sunny intervals and rising temperatures across the week

Falkirk can look forward to a sunny week, according to the Met office forecast.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 12th July 2021, 8:11 am

Temperatures will peak at 24 degrees on Sunday – and, the good news is rain isn’t on the forecast!

The week gets off to a cloudy start today with temperatures around 19 degrees.

On Tuesday, a cloudy start will give way to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with the thermometer touching 22 degrees.

Picture Michael Gillen

Read More

Read More
COVID in Forth Valley: 4500 more people have had second vaccinations

Wednesday has a similar outlook and 21 degrees, but will drop to 15 on Thursday when it will be cloudy by late morning.

Friday will be 22 degrees, cloudy and sunny by late morning.

The weekend forecast also good – 23 degrees on Saturday and a toasty 24 on Sunday

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

FalkirkTemperaturesCoronavirus