COVID in Forth Valley: 4500 more people have had second vaccinations

It means two-thirds of people in the region have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

Public Health Scotland data shows 85,503 people Falkirk had received both jabs by July 7.

That was up 4,475 compared to the previous week.

It means 66% of people aged 18 and over in Falkirk have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.

The data also shows a total of 116,979 people in Falkirk received a first dose of the vaccine – 90% of the over 18s.

Across Scotland, a total of 2.8 million people had received both jabs by July 7, 64% of the population.

That was an increase of 100,000 from the week before.

The latest data also shows that 3.9 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 87% of the population.

