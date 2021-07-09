COVID in Forth Valley: 4500 more people have had second vaccinations
Another 4500 people across Falkirk have had their second COVID jag, according to the latest data.
It means two-thirds of people in the region have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
Public Health Scotland data shows 85,503 people Falkirk had received both jabs by July 7.
That was up 4,475 compared to the previous week.
It means 66% of people aged 18 and over in Falkirk have now received two doses, using the latest Scottish population estimates.
The data also shows a total of 116,979 people in Falkirk received a first dose of the vaccine – 90% of the over 18s.
Across Scotland, a total of 2.8 million people had received both jabs by July 7, 64% of the population.
That was an increase of 100,000 from the week before.
The latest data also shows that 3.9 million people across Scotland have received a first jab, 87% of the population.