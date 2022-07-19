Falkirk heatwave: Temperatures set to soar for a second day

The region saw the mercury nudge 30 degrees yesterday – and it could be even hotter today.

The hot weather saw locals flock to the district’s parks, including the Helix and Callendar Park, where many were seen soaking up the sun’s rays.

At the Helix and The Falkirk Wheel visitors were keeping cool in the splash pool and fountains.

Suntan lotion is essential today

An amber alert means there could be adverse health effects experienced by people vulnerable to extreme heat, and it could also impact on local services.

On Monday boat rides on The Falkirk Wheel had to be stopped late afternoon due to the high temperatures.

A post on the rotating boat lift’s Facebook page said: “The Wheel is currently experiencing some technical issues due to the extreme heat.

"Boat trips will be cancelled for the rest of the day whilst we investigate.

"Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.

“The good news is our ice cream stations and splash pool are both still open for you to enjoy.”

Operators confirmed this morning that the weather would continue to have an impact today.

A social media post explained: “Due to the extreme weather conditions The Wheel will be operating 30mins Rotation trips only today.

“An update will be posted when the full tours are able to resume.”

All other activities at the attraction are open as normal.

The Met Office forecast for Falkirk suggests the district could reach 30 degrees at around 4pm today.