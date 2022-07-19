Falkirk heatwave: Temporary restrictions between Lock 16 Camelon and The Kelpies on Forth & Clyde Canal

Scottish Canals, who operate the network, are restricting all unnecessary trips through the Falkirk lock flight from 12 noon on Tuesday, July 19 due to pressure on the water holding capacity on a section of the canal due to the ‘prolonged period of hot and dry weather’.

A statement on their website said leakage issues through and around a number of historic lock gates is compounding the issue.

It stated: “Repair works are now underway to help address the leakages and improve the situation, but this will take time.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boat movements through the Falkirk lock flight between Lock 16 and The Kelpies will be temporarily restricted from noon on Tuesday until further notice due to low water levels.

"Currently our operational team are struggling to maintain water levels at a number of locations, this is particularly an issue on the eastern side of the canal between Lock 16, Camelon and The Kelpies therefore to further conserve water we have taken the decision to restrict all unnecessary trips through the Falkirk flight from 12 noon Tuesday, July 19, this will affect mainly holiday hire boats and leisure boats visiting The Kelpies for an overnight stay.”

It added that sea to sea transits will be maintained and should be booked through the boat movements team as normal.

It is not known yet how long the restriction will be in place but Scottish Canals say it will be lifted “as soon as it is safe to do so”, adding that a full review will be undertaken within the next two weeks.