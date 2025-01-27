Denny Co-op update following Storm Eowyn damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being urged to follow diversions after part of Denny had to be closed off due to a dangerous building.

The gable end of Denny Co-op in the town’s Stirling Street fell down on Friday at the height of Storm Eowyn.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The store was closed at the time and no staff were in the buildings.

Denny Co-op in Stirling Street was badly damaged during Storm Eowyn. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for the Co-op said that they are awaiting further assessment of the building, but added it was too early to confirm any further details.

Stirling Street remains closed between Denny Cross and Davies Row.

This is the only road still closed following storm damage: Bellsmeadow in Falkirk and Smiddy Brae in Polmont both reopened yesterday.

Falkirk Council said it had roads team out over the weekend to clear up the damage, mainly caused by falling trees landing on the carriageways.