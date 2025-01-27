Denny Co-op update following Storm Eowyn damage

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 27th Jan 2025, 09:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are being urged to follow diversions after part of Denny had to be closed off due to a dangerous building.

The gable end of Denny Co-op in the town’s Stirling Street fell down on Friday at the height of Storm Eowyn.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The store was closed at the time and no staff were in the buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Denny Co-op in Stirling Street was badly damaged during Storm Eowyn. Pic: Michael GillenDenny Co-op in Stirling Street was badly damaged during Storm Eowyn. Pic: Michael Gillen
Denny Co-op in Stirling Street was badly damaged during Storm Eowyn. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for the Co-op said that they are awaiting further assessment of the building, but added it was too early to confirm any further details.

Stirling Street remains closed between Denny Cross and Davies Row.

This is the only road still closed following storm damage: Bellsmeadow in Falkirk and Smiddy Brae in Polmont both reopened yesterday.

Falkirk Council said it had roads team out over the weekend to clear up the damage, mainly caused by falling trees landing on the carriageways.

Related topics:MotoristsStorm ÉowynFalkirk CouncilCo-OpFalkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice