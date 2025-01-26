Braes rest centre opened for those without power after Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A temporary rest centre has been opened in the Braes for those still affected by the impact of Storm Eowyn.

Falkirk Council opened Slamannan Community Centre in the village’s Bank Street from 1pm today for any local residents still without power.

While over 200,000 households across the country have been are connected since Friday’s strong winds, around 20,000 are still waiting to be restored.

A council spokesperson said: “While Scottish Power Energy is working on the situation as a priority, the rest centre will remain open, offering a safe, warm space with snacks and hot drinks available for free.

Slammanan Community Centre is open for those still affected by the storm. Pic: Falkirk Council

"Scottish Power Energy Networks is also available for support. Please visit their website.

“Basic washing facilities and toilets will also be available.

“Anyone attending should bring any medication they have as well as comfortable clothes, mobile phones (and chargers).

“Pets are allowed but please ensure you bring food supplies, litter trays and bedding.”