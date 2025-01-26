Braes rest centre opened for those without power after Storm Eowyn
Falkirk Council opened Slamannan Community Centre in the village’s Bank Street from 1pm today for any local residents still without power.
While over 200,000 households across the country have been are connected since Friday’s strong winds, around 20,000 are still waiting to be restored.
A council spokesperson said: “While Scottish Power Energy is working on the situation as a priority, the rest centre will remain open, offering a safe, warm space with snacks and hot drinks available for free.
"Scottish Power Energy Networks is also available for support. Please visit their website.
“Basic washing facilities and toilets will also be available.
“Anyone attending should bring any medication they have as well as comfortable clothes, mobile phones (and chargers).
“Pets are allowed but please ensure you bring food supplies, litter trays and bedding.”
