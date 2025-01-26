Braes rest centre opened for those without power after Storm Eowyn

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 26th Jan 2025, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A temporary rest centre has been opened in the Braes for those still affected by the impact of Storm Eowyn.

Falkirk Council opened Slamannan Community Centre in the village’s Bank Street from 1pm today for any local residents still without power.

While over 200,000 households across the country have been are connected since Friday’s strong winds, around 20,000 are still waiting to be restored.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “While Scottish Power Energy is working on the situation as a priority, the rest centre will remain open, offering a safe, warm space with snacks and hot drinks available for free.

Slammanan Community Centre is open for those still affected by the storm. Pic: Falkirk CouncilSlammanan Community Centre is open for those still affected by the storm. Pic: Falkirk Council
Slammanan Community Centre is open for those still affected by the storm. Pic: Falkirk Council

"Scottish Power Energy Networks is also available for support. Please visit their website.

“Basic washing facilities and toilets will also be available.

“Anyone attending should bring any medication they have as well as comfortable clothes, mobile phones (and chargers).

Pets are allowed but please ensure you bring food supplies, litter trays and bedding.”

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilStorm ÉowynPets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice