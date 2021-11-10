Video: Firefighters battle blaze at Falkirk Matalan store

The incident happened just after 12.30pm at Matalan, in Carron Road, Bainsford.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 12.38pm on Wednesday, November 10 to a fire affecting a commercial building on Carron Road, Falkirk. Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties.

A fire broke out at Matalan earlier today and the store is now closed until further notice

"Crews left after making the area safe."

