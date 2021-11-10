Fire appliances speed to Falkirk FC stadium as emergency alarm goes off

The club confirmed the alarm had gone off at the Stadium Way premises this morning at around 7am.

A Falkirk FC spokesman said: “It was the fire alarm on this occasion and not the security alarm which has gone off in the past. There was no fire, it was a false alarm and the SFRS personnel are now looking into what triggered the alarm.”

There had been a problem with the security alarm at the club going off every so often – especially over lockdown – but that has now reportedly been dealt with by the club.

Nearby residents, and some not so nearby, logged onto Facebook this morning to let their feelings be know about the unwanted early morning wake up call.

Lee R McLachlan said: “It’s an emergency evacuation alarm at the stadium and every time it goes off it’s pulling out emergency services. Fire brigade was there this morning.”

Laura Carr added: “It's a disgrace. Very loud in Craigleith Road. Not to be a drama queen, but you could probably log it as noise disturbance/pollution with SEPA. Especially since it’s happened a lot.”

Martin Clark: “I’m in Old Town and heard it start just before 7am – no idea if that’s just because I woke then though – it went on for ages.”

Sarah Brock: “Perhaps people should contact the stadium and complain.”

There was some confusion as to where exactly the alarm was coming from.

One resident stated: “We need to find out where this alarm is coming from? Falkirk Stadium or ICI? It has kept us up through the night and it's not the first time. They must supply a number we can report it when it goes off again, because it will.”

Another annoyed householder added: “Something really needs done about this alarm – there's no chance it's Falkirk Stadium and if it does come from there then it seriously needs more done about it. Please.”

