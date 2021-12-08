Update: Grangemouth Sports Complex

Swimmers, gym members and a number of clubs – including Deanburn Judo and Tiger Cubs – were forced to leave the premises after fire broke out at the Abbots Road leisure centre just before 7pm on Monday, December 6.

A Falkirk Community Trust spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Grangemouth Sports Complex will be operating as normal from Wednesday, December 8 onwards. The health and fitness gym and studios will be open from 6.30am.

"While the pool will be available for public swimming from 9am, the dry side male changing room and toilet area will not be in use. Changing and shower facilities will be available by the swimming pool, please bring swimwear if using showers located poolside.”

The appliances arrive on the scene to battle the blaze at the leisure centre

Monday night’s incident saw three fire appliances speed to the scene after the alarm sounded at the sports complex in Abbots Road and the adjoining community education unit.

An eyewitness said: “We thought it was just a false alarm and then we smelled the smoke and realised it was a real fire. It was coming through the vents in the room the Tiger Cubs were using.

"People who had been swimming had to come outside into the cold in their trunks and bathing suits. The centre staff were great, making sure everyone was okay and wrapping them in blankets.”

At the time, an online post from Falkirk Community Trust stated: “The building was evacuated and the fire contained. Staff and customers followed safety procedures and all exited the building without harm.”

