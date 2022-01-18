Update: Girl (12) in critical condition as police probe Stenhousemuir road traffic collision
Police officers are investigating the event which led up to a young girl being struck by a car and resulted in her being taken to hospital with serious head injury.
The incident happened at around 3pm on Monday, January 17 when the 12-year-old girl was crossing King Street near to its junction with Union Street and was struck by a Ford Focus being driven by a 35-year-old man.
Police and Ambulance attended and the girl was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, wherel staff describe her condition as critical.
Sergeant David Ross said: “This is a busy area and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to contact us. I would also appeal to drivers on the road at the time who have dash-cam footage to come forward too.”
Anyone with information to assist the investigation can contact 101 with reference number 1792 of January 17.