Girl (12) rushed to hospital after Stenhousemuir road traffic collision

Police are currently on the scene in Stenhousemuir after a 12-year-old girl was struck by a car and sustained a head injury.

By James Trimble
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:39 pm

The incident happened earlier today in King Street, near to the B&M store.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Monday, January 17, police received a report of a 12-year-old girl struck by a car in King Street, Stenhousemuir. The girl has been taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with a head injury.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Police officers attended at the incident in King Street, Stenhousemuir
King StreetPolice ScotlandForth Valley Royal Hospital