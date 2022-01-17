Girl (12) rushed to hospital after Stenhousemuir road traffic collision
Police are currently on the scene in Stenhousemuir after a 12-year-old girl was struck by a car and sustained a head injury.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:39 pm
The incident happened earlier today in King Street, near to the B&M store.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Monday, January 17, police received a report of a 12-year-old girl struck by a car in King Street, Stenhousemuir. The girl has been taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with a head injury.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”