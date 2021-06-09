Two-vehicle crash closes road between Larbert and Bonnybridge

The B909 between Larbert and the Checkbar Roundabout in Bonnybridge was shut by police after an incident this morning.

It is thought there were no serious injuries.

The B905 Denny Road was closed between Checkbar Roundabout and Quintinshill Drive, just off Larbert Cross, for around three hours. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 7.55am on Wednesday, June 9 following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the B909 near to the Checkbar Roundabout.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around three hours.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.