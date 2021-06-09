Two-vehicle crash closes road between Larbert and Bonnybridge
A Falkirk district road had to be sealed off for three hours following a two-vehicle crash.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 12:55 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 1:00 pm
The B909 between Larbert and the Checkbar Roundabout in Bonnybridge was shut by police after an incident this morning.
It is thought there were no serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 7.55am on Wednesday, June 9 following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on the B909 near to the Checkbar Roundabout.
“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around three hours.”