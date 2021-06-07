Teenage boy reported missing from Camelon has been found, police confirm
A 14-year-old boy who was last seen in the early hours of Sunday has been found safe and well, officers have confirmed.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 10:01 pm
Devyn Burnett who was last seen at around 3am on Sunday, June 6 on the canal path in Bonnybridge has been traced.
A police spokesman said: “Police at Falkirk can confirm that the missing person Devyn Burnett has been traced safe and well.
"We would like to thank all the members of the public who have helped us with this enquiry.”