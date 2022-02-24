Two Falkirk district schools closed by heating and flooding issues
Two schools in Falkirk district have had to close because of heating and flooding issues.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:42 am
Youngsters at Abbotsgrange Early Learning and pupils at Moray Primary in Grangemouth are affected.
Abbotsford is closed Thursday and Friday because of a heating failure and flooding.
At Moray, the entire school will revert to remote learning because of similar issues.
It will affect lessons today and Friday.