Two Falkirk district schools closed by heating and flooding issues

Two schools in Falkirk district have had to close because of heating and flooding issues.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:42 am

Youngsters at Abbotsgrange Early Learning and pupils at Moray Primary in Grangemouth are affected.

Abbotsford is closed Thursday and Friday because of a heating failure and flooding.

Moray Primary School

At Moray, the entire school will revert to remote learning because of similar issues.

It will affect lessons today and Friday.

