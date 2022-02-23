Police appeal: Witnesses wanted to Denny incident
Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Denny.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 6:18 pm
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a red car colliding with a pedestrian yesterday, February 22.
The driver failed to stop after the collision.
Thankfully the pedestrian was not seriously injured in the incident which occurred around 4pm in the town centre.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Falkirk Police on 101 and quote reference PS-20220223-0243.