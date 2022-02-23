Police appeal: Witnesses wanted to Denny incident

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a red car colliding with a pedestrian yesterday, February 22.

The driver failed to stop after the collision.

Thankfully the pedestrian was not seriously injured in the incident which occurred around 4pm in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Denny

Anyone who has information is asked to call Falkirk Police on 101 and quote reference PS-20220223-0243.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.