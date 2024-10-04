Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish Water has announced a £480,000 investment to support Winchburgh’s growth.

It will result in the upgrading and recommissioning 1.2km of an existing 9” water main on a section of the B9080 carriageway and overbridge crossing on the M9.

Work is due to begin on Monday, October 7, and is expected to last approximately eight weeks.

A rolling traffic management programme will be required to allow the work to progress safely. Directional signage will be in place.

The publicly owned utility advises that the existing water main is currently out of service and will remain so until completion of the work.

Part of a wider project to support the development of 3,800 new homes, the work will be carried out by Scottish Water Horizons and delivery partner George Leslie.