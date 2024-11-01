West Lothian Council has agreed almost £40,000 worth of contracts to keep buses running over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The council has historically provided an additional level of local bus provision on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 and January 2.

Around 80 per cent of the bus network is provided by commercial companies who, generally, do not operate on these dates. The subsidised bus network is also reduced leaving gaps in the network.

The festive service aims to provide a largely two hourly service between 7am and 7pm on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with a more frequent service being provided on Boxing Day and January 2 to ensure as wide a coverage of the main cross county routes as possible.

Services to St John’s Hospital and Livingston Centre are an important part of the service, with access to health care and essential work travel being the main focus.

The council executive approved a £37,350 investment that, alongside the commercial network, would provide services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1 and 2. Commercial bus services will also operate a limited timetable over the festive period.

Tom Conn, executive councillor for the environment and sustainability said: “West Lothian Council doesn’t operate bus services but the Festive Bus Services aims to provide support to local people during a time when the main commercial bus service winds down.

“The restrictions on our budget mean that we can’t provide services that help everyone in all scenarios but our festive services have an emphasis on ensuring people can access health care, visit friends and family and attend their place of work.”

The council a number of services over the festive holidays, including:

X38 Linlithgow – Edinburgh via Winchburgh and Kirkliston

72 Fauldhouse – Kirkliston via Longridge, Whitburn, Blackburn, Seafield, Eliburn, St John’s Hospital, Howden, Livingston Centre, Pumpherston, Uphall, Broxburn & Winchburgh.

X40 St John’s Hospital – Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a special service of two return journeys on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day and a Sunday commercial service on January 2.