Weekend train services in Falkirk district to be impacted by Network Rail strikes

The RMT union’s members at Network Rail will take part in 24-hour national strike action on Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8 resulting from a pay dispute with the track and infrastructure operator.

As a result ScotRail will be able to operate ‘a very limited number’ of services on ‘a limited number of routes’.

The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however it will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland, many of whom occupy safety-critical roles on Scotland’s railways.

Rail services are to be impacted by Network Rail strike action over the next two weekends. Pic: National World/John Devlin

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail has confirmed on both days of action it will operate a similar level of service as it did during the previous RMT strike action on August 18 and 20 with the addition of one train per hour between Edinburgh Waverley and Larbert, and Fife services extending from Inverkeithing to Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath.

This means ScotRail will run services on 11 routes across the Central Belt, Fife and the Borders between the hours of 7.30am and 6.30pm for the next two Saturdays.

Those trains serving the Falkirk district will be the Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street service, via Falkirk High, which will run two trains per hour; one train per hour from Edinburgh Waverley to Larbert; one train per hour from Glasgow Queen Street to Larbert and one train per hour from Glasgow Queen Street to Falkirk Grahamston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are warned that the final services on each route will depart well before 6.30pm so they should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart.

ScotRail is advising customers should only travel on those routes that are operating if they really need to and should consider alternative options where possible.

Disruption caused by the industrial action will also impact services on Sunday, October 2 and Sunday, October 9.

Customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or website before travelling for the latest information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RMT has also announced strike action will take place on Monday, October 10 as part of a pay dispute with ScotRail.

Contingency plans for services that day are currently being finalised by the train operator.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network at a time when we need to be encouraging more people

back to the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“ScotRail customers should expect significant disruption to services on Saturday, October 1 and Saturday, October 8, as well as on the following days.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the day of strike action.