Fire in Carronshore hall
Fire crews tackled a blaze at a community hall in Carronshore on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the Old People’s Hall in the village’s North Main Street, next to Gairdoch Park, at around 6pm.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.45pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire at Gairdoch Park, Carronshore.
“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews extinguished a fire inside the park’s sports pavilion.
“Firefighters ensured the area was safe before leaving.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 6.10pm on Tuesday, September 28, emergency services were called to a report of a fire on North Main Street, Carronshore.
“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.
“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”