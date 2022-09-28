Fire in Carronshore hall

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at the Old People’s Hall in the village’s North Main Street, next to Gairdoch Park, at around 6pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.45pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire at Gairdoch Park, Carronshore.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews extinguished a fire inside the park’s sports pavilion.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Carronshore last night.

“Firefighters ensured the area was safe before leaving.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 6.10pm on Tuesday, September 28, emergency services were called to a report of a fire on North Main Street, Carronshore.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.