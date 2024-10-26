Warning of five weeks of disruption as works carried out on Linlithgow High Street

This busy section of the High Street will be impacted in the first phase of works, as will the Water Yett car park (inset).

A series of works will be taking place to improve footways and road surfaces on Linlithgow High Street and at the High Port.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will begin on Monday, October 28, and is expected to continue until November 29.

It will result in a temporary road closure of part of the high street and closure of the Water Yett car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three phases of work, taking place back to back to minimise disruption.

A council spokesman said: “A series of measures will be in place at different stages of the project and both road users and pedestrians are advised to plan ahead.

“The first phase will take place between Monday, October 28, and Wednesday, November 20, on a section of the High Street – from the crossing outside the Medical Centre along to the Golden Chip shop. Additional works will also be carried out in the Water Yett Car Park.

“We’ll be replacing the existing temporary footpath with improved drainage, new kerbing and making a permanent footway extension on this section of the High Street, with work starting on Monday, October 28.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initial stage of the works will take place under a three-way traffic light system with shop and residential access still being maintained.

Parking will, however, be suspended on the High Street section of the works and on the vertical bays on the road into the Water Yett Car Park on its east side between October 28 and 5pm on Tuesday, November 12. The Water Yett Car Park will also be closed on November 11 and 12.

On Monday, November 11, the temporary traffic lights will be removed and a full road closure put in place from 8am that day until 5pm on Wednesday, November 20, covering the same location.

A signed diversion route suitable for all road traffic will be in place via the A803, A706, A993, A904 and A803.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “Local businesses will remain open and access for residents and business deliveries will be maintained during the closure period, where possible. Emergency service vehicle access will also be maintained.

“Local bus routes will be impacted during this period. Details of any required changes to regular services will be shared.”

Phase 2 will take in the B9080 High Port, scheduled for November 18 to 25.

A parking suspension will be in place from Monday, November 18, until Monday, November 25, on parking bays from the roundabout at the Star and Garter to just before the rail bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will initially start off under a four-way traffic light system from November 18 to 20 then a full road closure from November 21 to 24.

The spokesman added: “This work will only start once work has been completed on Linlithgow High Street.”

The final phase of the work will take in the roundabout and footway near the Star and Garter from November 25 to 29.

Three-way traffic lights will be in place at the roundabout at the front of the Star and Garter to allow for the installation of historic boundary stud markers on the roundabout. Work will also take place on the setts at the front of the building.

For more details, visit: https://www.westlothian.gov.uk/article/83344/B9080-High-Port-Linlithgow-Road-Closure-Thursday-21-November-Sunday-24-November.