Transport Secretary welcomes active travel update for 2023-24
Infrastructure investment exceeded £165 million in 2023-24 and delivered a range of high quality and safe walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure across Scotland.
The report shows that more than £165m was invested across nine funding streams; over 950 infrastructure interventions were delivered; more than 115km of new and upgraded infrastructure was supported and 140 new or improved pedestrian and cyclist crossings were created, with over 40 safer junctions delivered.
The report follows soon after the publication of new data from Cycling Scotland which shows that investment in landmark cycle routes are delivering a record share of journeys by bike in Scotland.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop announced publication of the report and welcomed its content.
The Linlithgow MSP said: “Our latest publication demonstrates how the Scottish Government’s significant investment in active travel infrastructure is making it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle across Scotland.
“It’s not just the length or number of routes that’s important – it’s about what this means for people and communities across the country.
“It’s about delivering safer, fun and independent routes to school for our young people.
“It’s more people living healthier lives, saving money, leaving their car at home and reducing emissions.”
In 2025-26 the Scottish Government will invest over £188 million in active and sustainable transport.