Storm Eowyn update as Clackmannanshire Bridge closed

As Storm Eowyn batters the country, police have announced that the Clackmannanshire Bridge has been closed in both directions.

A similar decision has been taken to close the Tay Bridge.

The Forth Road Bridge is also closed. It is now used for public transport but the foot walkway has also been shut.

Due to high winds and gusts of more than 70mph there are restrictions on the Queensferry Crossing which is now closed to all high sided vehicles, caravans, trailers and motorcycles.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge has been closed. Pic: Gary Hutchison

The red danger to life warning for wind has been extended in Scotland and more than 35,000 properties have lost power with people have been urged to stay indoors.

The Met Office red alert for strong winds will be in force across much of the Central Belt and southern Scotland, including the Falkirk area, between 10am and 5pm.

Residents are already reporting fences blown down, while the roof of the canopy at the Tesco garage in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park has been damaged.

Areas where cuts have been reported include Arnott Street and around Comely Park Primary in Falkirk, parts of Windsor Road in Bantaskine, parts of Hallglen and roads in Stenhousemuir.

Thankfully, for many, these are lasting for around 60-90 minutes before ScottishPower manage to restore service.

Falkirk Council has closed all schools and nurseries, as well as it’s libraries and visitor attractions, including Muiravonside Country Park and Callendar House.

There will be no burials or cremations taking place today.

Refuse bin collections are also suspended, while the district’s amenity tips at Roughmute and Kinneil are closed.