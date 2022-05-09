ScotRail offering half price off-peak tickets for Falkirk passengers

From today until Sunday, May 15, ScotRail will slash 50 per cent off all Off-Peak tickets, Monday to Friday, to encourage people across the country to return to Scotland’s Railway.

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:14 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:30 pm

This fares offer, funded by the Scottish Government, is the latest ‘Yours to Use’ initiative from the newly publicly owned train operator, and is focused on welcoming customers back to rail as the country continues to recover from the pandemic.

Customers can book their discounted tickets between May 9 and 15 inclusive, with travel valid between May 9 and 31, 2022 inclusive.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth MSP, ScotRail Area Manager Pamela Young, Station Manager Bob Malcolm and Station staff Mark Simpson launch the half price seat sale.

The 50 per cent off tickets can be purchased in the following ways: Online at scotrail.co.uk/sale; by phone on 0344 811 0153 or via the ScotRail app, using the promo code SRSALE in the railcards/promotions field.

Plus, ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid can be used in conjunction with this offer, which means up to four children can travel, for £1 return each, with each adult.

