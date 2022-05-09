Falkirk Science Festival: Innovate inspires young scientists in Grangemouth

The event is part of Falkirk Science Festival, which sees family friendly science events running across the district until May 21.

During the Zetland Park event, budding scientists were able to try out activities including thermal imaging cameras, have a go at generating electricity, learn about flooding, and watch science demonstrations from experts.

Hands on experiences, like those in Grangemouth at the weekend, provide young scientists with a chance to explore all things STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

The festival is organised by Falkirk Leisure and Culture.

There are still many other events to take place in the science festival programme, including [email protected] Helix – the event which initially led to the creation of the festival.

This popular event runs on the Great Lawn at Helix Park this coming Saturday.

There’s also the chance to get involved in the Great Falkirk Bake Off, Wild Science at Muiravonside, and enjoy performances from the Dynamic Earth Planetarium team and Science Ceilidh.

To find out more about the festival click here.

