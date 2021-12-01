Junction 1 at Denny westbound will be closed to traffic from 7:30pm tonight until 6:00am - and again on Thursday and Friday.

This is to allow investigation work to be carried out.

A diversion route for traffic will be signposted via the A883 and A803 before rejoining the M80 at Junction 7 Haggs.

Pic: TSPL

This will add an estimated nine minutes and 2.9 miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east Network Manager, said: “Road closures are essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.”

Strict protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.

