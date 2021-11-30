Sign up to attend the Strathcarron Hospice Candlelight Celebration

Their special Candlelight Celebration takes place in the Fankerton grounds next Tuesday, December 7 from 7pm.

This is the hospice’s 40th anniversary and they are delighted to once again be able to hold the service after it had to be cancelled last year.

However they are asking people to pre-register by Sunday, December 5.

Strathcarron Hospice hosts its 40th anniversary Candlelight Celebration next week

There will be no park and ride bus service this year and there is limited unreserved parking in the rear/overspill car park available from 6.15pm.

Although due to covid restricitons, the format of the service will be slightly different with access to the hospice building restricted, there will still be refreshments served outside prior and during the service.

Anyone who cannot join the hospice team on the night in person is being encouraged to hold their own celebration in their community.

