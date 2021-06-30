£500,000 funding to bring bus service improvements across Forth Valley

Transport Scotland confirmed the award from the Bus Partnership Fund last week to the Forth Valley Bus Alliance (FVBA).

The organisation includes Falkirk, Stirling, and Clackmannanshire Councils, Bus Users Scotland, SESTRAN, TACTRAN, First Scotland East and Stagecoach East Scotland.

The successful bid will fund an ambitious package of bus infrastructure improvements.

£500,000 improvements planned to bus serviced across Forth Valley

These include:

A9 between Stirling city centre and Camelon roundabout, Falkirk.

A803/Glasgow Road that links the Falkirk Wheel Park and Ride (P&R) and Falkirk town centre.

B902/Graham’s Road - from the B902 at the interchange with Ronades Road to Falkirk town centre via Graham’s Road.

A9/A872 - from the A9 outside the University of Stirling, along the A872 until the Bannockburn interchange.

A908/B9096 - from the A908 at Fishcross, through Alloa until the Causewayhead Roundabout, Stirling, via the B9096.

The FVBA will now develop a package of proposals on these routes through engagement with bus user groups, and communities.

Greig MacKay, chairman, said: ““With improved reliability of services and quicker journey times across the Forth Valley area. It is hoped that both of these two measures will increase patronage and encourage modal shift onto public transport as well as helping tackling climate change targets.”

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesman for the environment, said: “We want our communities to have access to high quality, sustainable transport and the funding announcement will allow us to drive forward with plans to improve public transport services across the area.”

