Kirkliston is set to get a new direct bus service to the city centre to serve its growing population.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian Buses’ announcement of the X19 comes following long-standing pleas for better public transport links.

From the start of December it will run seven days a week between Winchburgh and Regent Road, via Kirkliston, Newbridge and Maybury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Lothian Country route will “help support growth” and provide “greater journey opportunities” for West Lothian and west Edinburgh residents, the publicly-owned bus firm said.

Lothian Buses is launching its new X19 express service in December, which will run seven days a week.

An existing route between Falkirk and Edinburgh, via Kirkliston, is serviced by private operator Midland Bluebird. However, the addition of Lothian’s service is expected to make bus travel a more viable option for locals.

Lothian Buses said: “With new developments in Winchburgh and increasing customer demand in Kirkliston due to significant growth in recent years, a new express service X19 will be introduced to provide direct links to the city seven days a week.

“A new night bus service will also be introduced between Edinburgh, Kirkliston and Winchburgh, operating seven days a week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kevin Lang was relieved to learn passengers will pay the same £2 fare as people in other parts of the capital. However, those travelling between Edinburgh and Winchburgh will be charged an extra pound.

Kevin said: “It is wonderful that Lothian Buses is establishing a direct bus link between Kirkliston and Edinburgh. It comes after years of campaigning by people in the community who rightly believed they should get a service like this from the council-owned bus company.

“Many felt treated as second class citizens when Lothian was already offering city centre links from places like Dalkeith and Penicuik, but not here in Kirkliston.

“It’s even better to hear that passengers using the new service will pay the same price for fares as people in other parts of Edinburgh. This is something which had been a real concern in the past.”

Edinburgh Bus Users Group also welcomed the move, saying: “Given the volume of housebuilding around west Edinburgh, services like this will become critical in the near future.”